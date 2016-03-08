Inter face competition from Premier League side for Brazilian starlet
06 November at 23:00Inter face competition from a Premier League side for Brazilian starlet Reinier Jesus, currently playing for Flamengo, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how South London side Chelsea, under the guidance of coach Frank Lampard, are following the 17-year-old forward. The Nerazzurri are keen to sign the player and had hoped to include him in the sale of 23-year-old striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa (via OneFootball).
However, Flamengo were unconvinced of the idea, as they value the teenage forward. The interest from Chelsea further complicates this idea, especially as coach Frank Lampard is already developing a reputation for trusting in his young players, seen with the play time given to Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.
Reinier Jesus has made ten first team appearances for Flamengo so far this season, scoring three goals and two assists in the process. Chelsea may lose out to the teenager due to their ongoing transfer ban.
Apollo Heyes
