Inter face competition from PSG for Roma forward
10 May at 22:15According to what has been reported by French outlet France Football, PSG are set to compete for the signing of Roma forward Edin Dzeko. Dzeko, who has been one of the Giallorossi's star players this season, has been linked with a move away from Roma for some time; with Inter Milan thought to have been the frontrunners for the Bosnian's signature.
Inter have been interested in Dzeko as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi, whose time at the club looks to be coming to an end after a string of disagreements between the player and his wife-agent Wanda Nara and the club itself.
PSG's interest in Dzeko will come as a concern to Inter, however, who may be left without the option to sign their first choice if the rumours linking him to PSG are true. Reports state that the French club have already made first contacts with the Romans over Dzeko and are looking to get a deal over the line.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments