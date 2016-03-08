Inter face competition from the Premier League for Barcelona's Arthur
22 April at 14:00Inter are facing competition from Premier League side Tottenham for Barcelona midfielder Arthur, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri appreciate the qualities of the 23-year-old Brazilian, who is contracted to the Blaugrana until 2024, and are interested in brining the player to Milan in the summer. The Milanese club have asked for information about the player to see whether he should be included in the deal for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, but Tottenham’s offer may win out.
The North London club have contacted Barcelona for a deal, the report continues. Spurs haven’t offered a high figure but are willing to exchange 23-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for Arthur. The Frenchman has struggled to settle in England this season and has been much criticised by fans, pundits and even the coach, Jose Mourinho.
Arthur has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1362 minutes. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided four assists.
Apollo Heyes
