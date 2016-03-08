Inter face competition from three clubs for signing of Chelsea’s Giroud
26 December at 14:20Italian Serie A giants Chelsea are facing competition from three clubs for the signing of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per Daily Record cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard who has preferred young Tammy Abraham as the number-one forward at Stamford Bridge.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Giroud who are looking to increase depth in the attacking unit which currently consist of only Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez.
However, as per the latest report, the Milan-based outfit are currently facing competition from three different clubs who are also interested in acquiring the services of the 33-year-old in the mid-season transfer window.
Those include German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and Scottish club Glasgow Rangers.
