Inter facing competition from Newcastle for transfer target
08 January at 16:30Premier League side Newcastle are looking for a new forward this month, with one of their targets also a target of Inter, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com.
The reports detail how the Magpies’ main targets are Galatasaray’s Ryan Babel and unhappy Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The 33-year-old Frenchman, whose contract expires with the South London club in June, is unhappy with his lack of playing time under coach Frank Lampard. The Nerazzurri have been considering signing him this month as well.
Apollo Heyes
