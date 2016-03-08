#Modric pubblica un post su I.G. e i tifosi interisti gli scaricano addosso una valanga di insulti. Tipico atteggiamento di chi ti ammira e ti ama solo se fai ciò che piace a loro. Rispetto e sincerità zero.Noi #CR7 lo abbiamo applaudito anche quando ci ha buttato fuori da #UCL pic.twitter.com/i6MX7kEEHj — Manuela Finocchiaro (@Manufin11) 17 agosto 2018

Luka Modric did not leave Real Madrid for Inter Milan in the transfer window. The Croatian midfielder remained at Real Madrid after multiple rumors that he was on his way to the Nerazzurri.Marcelo Brozovic and even Luciano Spalletti shared their thoughts on the deal and gave the Nerazzurri fans hope to dream of a deal between the 32-year-old and their club.Inter fans poured into Modric's Instagram with insults. And all just for not leaving the most successful team in the world for the fourth club in Italy last season.