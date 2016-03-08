Inter fans wear Godin jersey, mock Juventus in the process
22 February at 19:15Inter Milan fans already love their next summer's signing Diego Godin, as they have been seen wearing a nerazzurri jersey with the name of the Uruguayan defender.
Many many many reasons to love our fans ❤️#InterRapid #Godin pic.twitter.com/s2guZ9RPRp— FC INTER MILANO 96★ (@FCinter1996) February 21, 2019
During Inter's game against Rapid Wien, two fans were spotted wearing the Inter jersey with the name 'Godin' on their backs. But they also took a cheeky dig on Juventus as the jersey number was '20', mocking the fact that the bianconeri lost 2-0 to Godin's Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
