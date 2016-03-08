Inter fans wear Godin jersey, mock Juventus in the process

22 February at 19:15
Inter Milan fans already love their next summer's signing Diego Godin, as they have been seen wearing a nerazzurri jersey with the name of the Uruguayan defender.
During Inter's game against Rapid Wien, two fans were spotted wearing the Inter jersey with the name 'Godin' on their backs. But they also took a cheeky dig on Juventus as the jersey number was '20', mocking the fact that the bianconeri lost 2-0 to Godin's Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
 

