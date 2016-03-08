Inter fans welcome Nainggolan after medical
25 June at 15:30Enthusiastic Inter Milan fans welcomed midfielder Radja Nainggolan, when he arrived for his medical at the nerazzurri ahead of a move to the San Siro based side.
The Belgian midfielder arrived for a medical at the club earlier today and the first part of the medical was completed hours ago.
Before commencing the second part of the medical, Nainggolan was welcomed by a host of Inter fans, who were jubilant to see their imminent new signing.
#Inter, l'entusiasmo dei tifosi per Nainggolan. Il belga al CONI per l'idoneità sportiva [@Ngoppejammeja] pic.twitter.com/SFLy4Lbk2P— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) June 25, 2018
Nainggolan is just a medical away from a move to Inter, with a 24 million euros fee plus Nicolo Zaniolo and Davide Santon included in a players plus cash swap deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
