Enthusiastic Inter Milan fans welcomed midfielder Radja Nainggolan, when he arrived for his medical at the nerazzurri ahead of a move to the San Siro based side.The Belgian midfielder arrived for a medical at the club earlier today and the first part of the medical was completed hours ago.Before commencing the second part of the medical, Nainggolan was welcomed by a host of Inter fans, who were jubilant to see their imminent new signing.Nainggolan is just a medical away from a move to Inter, with a 24 million euros fee plus Nicolo Zaniolo and Davide Santon included in a players plus cash swap deal.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)