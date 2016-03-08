Inter, fears Brozovic out for a month: Conte studies the alternatives
21 January at 13:20Conte holds his breath: Inter may have to do without Brozovic for about a month, reports calciomercato.
This is the rumor filtering from sources close to the player's entourage and which at the moment have not yet been confirmed Inter themselves as we are all awaiting medical responses that could already arrive today.
The Croatian midfielder was injured in the Lecce match due to a blow resulting in a bruise in the foot that could have caused a strong ankle sprain.
If the first rumours were to be confirmed, Conte would find himself handling an important problem for the team's balance. Brozovic's natural substitute is Borja Valero, who however does not adhere so much to the rhythm of the Salento technician, especially if called to do it constantly.
The other solution would be to move Sensi to a direct distributor, a solution that would push to further speed up the transfer for Eriksen, who in turn would fill the mezzala box.
Inter are waiting to know Brozovic's physical conditions, Conte, meanwhile, is already thinking about possible solutions.
Anthony Privetera
