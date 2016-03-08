Inter, few goals and criticism for birthday party: PSG reflect on Icardi redemption
22 February at 13:40Mauro Icardi's future is yet to be written. Until a few weeks ago, Paris Saint-Germain's redemption of the striker seemed obvious, given the excellent start to the season with 14 goals in 18 games. Now, however, the spell seems to have vanished: in the last month and a half, only two goals have arrived in nine games.
A negative period, culminating with the 90 minutes spent on the bench in the Champions League trip to Dortmund. However, not only the difficulties on the pitch have put the redemption of the player on hold for now.
A few days ago, Icardi, Di Maria and Cavani celebrated their birthdays together at a party, together with many teammates and friend. A real show that lasted until dawn, to the rhythm of Latin music, beer and bare-chested dancing.
Scenes that raised a fuss in France, fueling the rumours surrounding Mauro's future. As Tuttosport reports this morning (via Calciomercato.com), the redemption of the PSG is now in doubt. In any case, Inter count on collecting the €70m. If he returns from France, he will be sold abroad or perhaps Juventus.
