Inter, FIGC prosecutor opens investigation into President Zhang's Instagram rant

Inter president Steven Zhang is under investigation by the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office following on from the comments he made against Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino on Instagram last night, according to a report from Italian news outlet ANSA via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the FIGC have assigned federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè to investigate the comments, with Zhang insulting Dal Pino with words like “Shame” and “Clown”. The 29-year-old Chinese businessman, who became the Nerazzurri president in 2018, posted the comments on his Instagram story last night, after the League suggested that the delayed game against Juventus be played on the 9th March.Zhang is angry about the League’s decision to postpone five Serie A games last weekend, including the Milanese club’s Derby d’Italia clash against Juventus, which is now set to be played on the 13th May. Inter reportedly turned down the option of playing the game yesterday, as they didn’t want to play against the Bianconeri in Turin in a game where none of their fans would be present whilst the Juventus faithful would be allowed to attend.Apollo Heyes