Inter, fight between Lukaku and Brozovic following Champions League disappointment
19 September at 11:15Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was at the centre of a fight in the Nerazzurri locker room following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how an unhappy Lukaku spoke in the locker room about the team’s poor offensive play, mentioning a lack of impressive moments and asking the players to follow coach Antonio Conte’s instructions.
However, 26-year-old Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic was unimpressed and took Lukaku’s words personally. Rage fuelled words followed and the two players had physical contact, almost a fist fight, before the duo were separated by their Nerazzurri teammates.
Lukaku arrived this summer from Premier League side Manchester United in a deal totally €65m and has started the season well, scoring two goals in the Nerazzurri’s opening three games of the championship.
Conte will have to work hard to tighten up his team’s dynamics ahead of this weekend’s derby against Milan.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments