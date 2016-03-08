Inter fight to have Lukaku fit for Juventus clash
03 October at 12:30Inter Milan were unlucky yesterday evening as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Barcelona, putting up an impressive fight but ultimately failing to come away with a point. Next up, the Nerazzurri have to face Scudetto champions Juventus in what will be a real test of their abilities. A win against Juventus would offer Inter some hope that they can win the league this season, however optimistic an ambition that may seem at first glance.
The fitness of Romelu Lukaku could be pivotal to Inter's clash with Juve at the weekend. The Belgian missed the match with Barcelona, staying in Milan to work at a specialist clinic to make sure he recovers from his minor injury and in time for the Juventus match, as Alexis Sanchez is set to miss the game through suspension.
Therefore, Inter would really like Lukaku to be available for the match, to give themselves the best chance of coming away with a strong result to increase their chances of lifting the Scudetto come May.
