Inter, figures of agreement with Flamengo for Gabigol and risk

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are edging closer to finalizing the deal for in-form striker Gabigol.The 23-year-old—who is currently spending a season-long loan with Brazilian club Flamengo—is one of most in-form striker in South America where he has scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 33 matches.It is because of that reason Flamengo are eager to make Gabigol’s move permanent and it is believed that both clubs have reach an agreement for a fee very close to €20 million.That’s not it as Inter are also pushing Flamengo to add a future resale value clause in the contract which can ensure that the Nerazzurri are maximizing their profit from the departure of the player.However, things are still some distance away from finalizing as the player himself has not agreed for the move yet as he is currently waiting for an offer from a European club so that he will not have any regrets in the future.For now, Inter is waiting, Flamengo are hopeful whereas there is only one thing certain, that Gabigol will leave the Milan-based club in January.Fabrizio Romano