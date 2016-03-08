After close negotiations, Inter have found an agreement to bring in Sassuolo's versatile winger, Matteo Politano.

The meeting which took place at Inter's HQ last night between Piero Ausilio and the player's agent was decisive. The winger is expected to sign a five-year contract which will start in 2019, as the Nerrazzuri initially loans the player for €7m. Then, next year, they will pay another €20m for Politano to fully complete the deal.

The Italian will be in Milan today and on Saturday morning, the medical visits have been scheduled. In fact, there could even be an announcement on Saturday evening.

Inter striker Jens Odgaard is expected to go in the opposite direction in a €5m transfer, while the Nerazzurri most likely will have a €10m buy-back clause. This will rise to €15m after the player's second season with Sassuolo.