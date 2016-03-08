Inter find agreement to extend Handanovic contract
11 October at 15:30According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, all has been agreed between Inter Milan and Samir Handanovic to extend the goalkeeper's contract.
As anticipated by CalcioMercato.com, Handanovic is set to sign another year on his current deal, theoretically keeping him at the club until 2022. Despite his age, Handanovic is still performing at a top level and has been instrumental to Inter Milan's strong start to the 2019/20 Serie A campaign.
