Inter, Fiorentina in for Pinamonti

According to FirenzeViola there is also Fiorentina as well as Verona and Genoa that will be fighting for the signature of former Inter player Pinamonti. The 20 year old moved from Inter at the start of the season.



Andrea ​has been strongly influenced by the often insufficient performances of the rossoblù team who have not so far put him in the conditions to express himself to the best of his ability.



Inter, who still hold the rights to sign the player back, would have ordered his transfer as a dry loan until the end of the year to make sure that he can find a reality where he can showcase his qualities.



Among the companies involved and on pole to win Pinamonti, there is also Fiorentina di Rocco Commisso. The Viola, however, will have to beat the competition as Hellas Verona, Turin and SPAL also want to focus on the boy.



Anthony Privetera