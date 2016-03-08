However, the position is not a priority for Inter, but sporting director Piero Ausilio is working on it, still. The discussions between Roma and Alessandro Florenzi lately have been positive, but should there be an unexpected turn, then Juve and Inter are in the front row.

Even Matteo Darmian is a name kept under observation, even though Juventus and Napoli are in a clear lead in this race.



In addition to these two players - according to Tuttosport- Inter are monitoring another four right-backs. One of these is certainly the former Sassuolo Sime Vrsaljko, much appreciated by the club because of his age, profile and international experience. Another player closely followed is former Torino man Davide Zappacosta, but Chelsea won't offer any discount and want over €20m. Cristiano Piccini from Sporting Lisbon has also been proposed, but he doesn't fully convince Inter.



Then there is Aleix Vidal, which hasn't been part of Barcelona's plans for a long time. Ausilio is now looking for a solution that would allow the Nerazzurri to avoid heavy complications on their budget. Inter's plan is to snatch the Barcelona man on a loan without an obligation to buy, but rather an option to buy at €10-15m.