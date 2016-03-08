Inter, Flamengo look to enact buy option on Gabigol
09 September at 15:15Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa’s loan from Inter to Brazilian side Flamengo expires at the end of December, and according to Rome based newspaper the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the Brazilian club are looking to enact their buy option on the 23-year-old striker.
Gabigol has rediscovered his form since returning to Brazil from Milan in January 2018, first with Santos, where he scored 18 goals in 35 appearances for the club, and again this season with Flamengo, where he has scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in only 14 games.
Apollo Heyes
