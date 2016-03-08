Inter, Flamengo president: 'Gabigol? Positive, we want him and he is happy here'
13 December at 15:45Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim discussed the future of Inter owned striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa in an interview with the Brazilian media via Calciomercato.com today.
"Gabigol asked us to talk about his future only at the end of the season. But thanks to the good performance of the team, the season has become a bit longer. We didn't start talking. The feelings are positive. We want him, the fans and the staff love him. There was a great union between him and the club.”
He then expanded further about the feelings of the 23-year-old Brazilian striker.
“I think he's happy here, and that's important for his final choice, no matter what. Frankly, I find it difficult that Gabigol will be happier elsewhere than he was at Flamengo, he could be happy in the same way, but I find it more difficult. Let's hope it ends well.”
Gabigol has scored 34 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 appearances for the Brazilian club, seemingly regaining his confidence after a poor spell in Europe with Inter and later Benfica. The Nerazzurri are now hoping to sell him and reinvest that money into the squad, as they look to compete with Juventus for the league title this season.
Apollo Heyes
