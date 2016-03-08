Inter, Flamengo reach agreement in principle for Gabigol
08 October at 18:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have reached an agreement in principle for the sale of striker Gabigol with the Brazilian club Flamengo, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Rubro-Negro where he is in scintillating form in front of the goal where he has scored 18 goals in just 18 league appearances for the club.
That performance did not go unnoticed as he was linked with a move to different clubs, both in Italy and abroad.
It was reported earlier that after being impressing with the striker’s performances, Flamengo were keen to make his move permanent and were ready to offer fee in the region of €15 to €20 million to acquire the services of the player.
However, Inter was not willing to let go the 23-year-old for less than €25 million, a valuation which was termed excessive by the Brazilian club.
As per the latest report, Inter and Flamengo have agreed a transfer fee of €16 million for the player whereas the Milan-based club will also receive 20% of the player’s future resale money.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments