Inter, Flamengo vice president: 'Things are progressing on schedule with Gabigol'

Flamengo vice president Marcos Braz spoke about Inter owned striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa when speaking to Brazilian media outlet ESPN via Calciomercato.com today."Things are progressing on schedule. Now we wait calmly, it's all quiet and we have no reason to talk about him until the final of the Copa Libertadores.”The 23-year-old Brazilian striker, currently on loan from the Nerazzurri, has had an explosive season with Flamengo. He has scored 28 goals and provided ten assists in 36 appearances for the club, helping them to the Copa Libertadores final. Inter are hoping to sell the player to the Brazilian side in order to raise funds for the upcoming January transfer window.Apollo Heyes