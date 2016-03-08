Inter, flyers against Icardi in Curva Nord
18 February at 11:15
Inter beat Sampdoria at the San Siro yesterday without their former captain Mauro Icardi who attended the game from the stands of the San Siro. In the Curva Sud there were flyers against the Argentinean striker. "We don't want mercenaries at Inter", one of the flyers read. Or: "Mercenaries without dignity, ready to ask for more money every now and then or ready to disown the shirt and everything the club is doing for him". Another attack to the Argentinean striker whose wife Wanda Nara broke down in tears last night while providing an update on this crazy situation that exploded last Wednesday.
