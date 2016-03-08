Inter, focus on cheap targets for midfield reinforcement in January
26 November at 12:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are now eyeing a cheaper option to bolster the midfield department in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been linked with number of targets in the recent past including Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal and Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic in order to increase the squad depth.
However, as per the latest report, the hierarchy of Inter are now evaluating the possibility of singing one out of Parma’s Juraj Kukca, Brescia’s Romulo and Verona’s Sofyan Amrabat.
