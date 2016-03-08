Inter focusing on the future; all the names in Marotta's plan



The high demands of Manchester United and FFP then forced Inter to take Cedric Soares, who remains a temporary solution, unless he shows exceptional things in the coming months.

Another player highlighted on the wish list of Ausilio and Morata is Nicolo Barella, for whom the Nerazzurri have already spoken with Cagliari. The latter want around €40-50m for the player, which is why Inter intend to include a few technical counterparts to satisfy the Sardinians.

The first name that already has been secured for the summer is that of Diego Godin. Along with Skriniar and de Vrij, he will be part of a strong defence starting next season. While on the subject of defenders, another player that Inter are looking at is Matteo Darmian, which Marotta wanted to bring in already this month.