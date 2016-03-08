Inter following out of favour Monaco starlet
30 September at 17:40The relationship between Youri Tielemans and Monaco seems to be critical and the Belgian starlet seems destined to leave the Ligue 1 club, with many clubs showing interest in the player, including Inter.
According to Interlive.it, Inter are closely following the situation of the Belgian international. Monaco coach Jardim sent the midfielder to the stands for the match against Saint-Etienne, due to his bad start of the season.
The relationship is now at the point of braking and the Nerazzurri are, reportedly, at the window to look and take advantage of the situation.
Tielemans has been considered an enormous talent since his Anderlecht days. At the age of 20, the midfielder had 185 appearances for the Belgian side, in which he scored 35 goals and assisted another 31.
However, since moving to Monaco last summer, he has not been showing the potential that had been expected from him at the Monegasque club. In 44 matches for the club, he only managed to find the net 3 times.
