Inter forward leaving before the end of the transfer window

With the expected arrival of Keita Balde in the next couple of days and the possibility of Luka Modric moving to Inter Milan, one of Antonio Candreva and Yann Karamoh could be heading out of the Nerazzurri.



Balde is likely to complete his move to Inter soon from Monaco, the Senegalese will join on loan at €5 million with a right of redemption set at €35 million.



As the former Lazio player will add an attacking dimension to the side, Inter are planning on disposing one of their front-line stars before the end of the transfer window.



Young Karamoh could leave the team on loan to a Serie A side where he can grow and get more playing time with Bologna, Cagliari and Parma as the most likely candidates.



On the other hand the experienced Candreva could also be on his way out as Monaco are interested in the player, but Inter's safe way to go would be to keep the veteran and depend on his experience in leading the side next season.

