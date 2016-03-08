Inter forward Lukaku praises his Belgium after 9-0 win over San Marino
11 October at 11:15Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku spoke to UEFA after Belgium's 9-0 win against San Marino last night, in which the striker scored his 50th goal for the national team.
'The 50 goals with my national team? I don't have the feeling of having reached a goal, but it's the birthday of my mother, she will be happy. 9-0 is a great result, the important thing is to have shown important things on the field. We qualified, but we want to win them all and set a record.'
