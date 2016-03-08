Inter forward Perisic on verge of Bayern move; the details

10 August at 13:45
Ivan Perisic is now just a step away from completing a move to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich from Inter Milan. The Croatian, who was a part of his nation's side who reached the final of the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer, has been linked heavily away from the Nerazzurri in the past 6 months; first to Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham in January, before Monaco emerged as interested this summer and now, finally, Bayern.

Bayern have seen Perisic as an alternative to Manchester City forward Leroy Sane; who the Bavarian club were close to completing a deal for before he injured his ACL and will miss the entire 2019/20 campaign. Therefore, the club need a short-term replacement, and they view Perisic as the man.

The Croatian will sign for Bayern on a one year loan deal, with an option to purchase the player permanently at 20 million euros. The loan itself will cost the club 5 million euros in a deal which appears to suit all parties.

