Inter forward praises Mauro Icardi as the perfect captain
30 August at 09:15Inter Milan’s new Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez joined the club from Argentinian Premier Division club Racing Club over the summer and has quickly settled into his new club; widely being tipped as one of the ones-to-watch for the 18/19 Serie A season.
The forward settled in well to his new surroundings and was an ever present threat for the Nezzazzurri in their pre-season fixtures. Speaking to Fox Sport Argentina, Lautaro Martinez revealed more about who helped him settle the most, as well as a reflection on the World Cup:
“As a captain, Icardi deserves ten points; whenever a problem arises or something can be arranged by someone like the captain, then he is always there. He asks and helps and every time a new reinforcement arrives he always tries to integrate them into the group, helping him in everything he needs.”
ON SAMPAOLI: “Sampaoli never told me that I was slow, but not going to Russia hurt me.”
