Inter, four alternatives to Chelsea striker Giroud identified
14 November at 14:15Inter’s first choice for their attacking department in the upcoming January transfer window is Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, but the Nerazzurri have already prepared four alternatives, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri have four key names identified for the upcoming transfer window is they cannot secure the signature of Giroud. The first of these is 24-year-old Italian forward Andrea Petagna, currently contracted to SPAL. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in 12 league appearances for the side.
The next name is 27-year-old Italian striker Kevin Lasagna, captain of Udinese. He has also scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 games for the Friulian side. Lasagna is contracted to the side until 2023, the report continues.
The report also suggests two different names from league strugglers Genoa. The first is 21-year-old Ivorian striker Christian Kouamé. The forward has started the season strongly for the Rossoblu, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 11 league appearances for the 17th placed side. The other Genoa player that the Nerazzurri are keen on is 20-year-old Italian forward Andrea Pinamonti. On loan from the Nerazzurri, the Rossoblu have an obligation to buy the player, although Inter may instead recall him following his strong performances.
Apollo Heyes
