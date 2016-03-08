Inter: Four big players risk suspension this weekend

Inter have enjoyed a prolific start to the 2019/20 Serie A campaign. The Nerazzurri currently sit top of the league, ahead of rivals Juventus by two points.However, Antonio Conte will be feeling the pressure and heat. Already dealing with a long list of injuries which include Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Asamoah & Sanchez, the former Chelsea manager now has to worry about the players potentially being suspended after this weekend.These five Inter players in the next yellow card will be suspended. Brozovic, D'Ambrosio, Lautaro Martinez and Skriniar.This will no doubt be worrying Conte, as all four of those players have been fundamental starters this season. Lautaro has been impressing in front of goal in both Italy and Europe, while Brozovic has taken on extra responsibility in midfield again due to a thin squad. Milan Skriniar continues to be a rock at the back and won't want to be missing.Anthony Privetera