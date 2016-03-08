Inter, four players at risk of suspension for key Atalanta clash: the situation
26 December at 10:00Inter have four players at risk of suspension in their upcoming clash against Atalanta, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri’s next two games in January are Napoli on the 6th January and Atalanta on the 11th January, two teams who are desperate to achieve a vital three points in order to achieve a 4th place finish and qualify for next season’s Champions League.
However, the Milanese club could lose four important players through suspension, the report continues. The reason is because all four players are on four yellow cards each so far this season, meaning one more booking in the Napoli game would see them suspended for the Atalanta game. These players are Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Milan Skriniar, all vital players for coach Antonio Conte.
Considering the injury crisis currently affecting the squad, Conte will have to drill into his players the importance of avoiding a booking.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments