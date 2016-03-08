Report: Barcelona want Skriniar; Messi gives the ‘ok’ - the details
16 November at 20:40With the Blaugrana looking to reinforce the hole in defense, Milan Skriniar has been identified as the man to carry on the famous legacy left by 2010 world cup winner Gerard Piquè.
The Slovakian international has impressed for the Nerazzurri since signing for the club at the start of the 2017/18 season, recently tallying up 100 first-team appearances.
The signing will not come easy, nor cheap, with Skriniar considered a fan favourite & integral part of new boss Antonio Conte’s regime.
Diario Gol reports that the Catalan club will need to offer around 60 million euros to lure Skriniar to Barcelona and could be boosted by the will of superstar Lionel Messi.
The five-time Ballon D’or winner has given his ‘ok’ to the purchase even if it means that current coach Valverde has to compromise his current starting XI, replacing Piquè.
Diario Gol, however, goes on to state that the Slovakian would be more inclined to represent Real Madrid, who are also monitoring the situation in Milan.
Anthony Privetera
