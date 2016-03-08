Inter furious with Icardi; here are the 3 potential replacements

Mauro Icardi is at the centre of a major crisis at Inter Milan. Due to growing tensions between the club and Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara, the Argentine's future is looking increasingly likely to lie away from the Nerazzurri club. Icardi and Wanda are set to reject Inter's proposal of a new contract, adding fuel to the fire of speculation that he will be leaving the club - with Juventus, Napoli and Manchester United touted as potential destinations for him.Inter Milan are already reportedly preparing for life without Icardi as they have shortlisted his potential replacements already.The first name that Inter have been linked to is that of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala; the Argentine linked away from Juventus in recent months due to reported tensions between him and Massimiliano Allegri, as well as an overcrowding in the Bianconeri front line and a need to sell to balance the books after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.The second name that is linked to Inter is Edin Dzeko; Roma's ageing forward but a forward who can provide valuable experience and goalscoring ability nonetheless.However, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan's top target is Manchester United and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku; who they suggest could be available for as little as €50m.

