Inter, Gabigol complicates the mercato strategy

04 January at 16:15
Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like a done deal. However, Gabigol remains an Inter player, which has made things difficult for the San Siro side on the transfer market. So far, there hasn't been a clear opening in the negotiations with Flamengo.
 
Given how well he's performed, the Brazilian club would like to hold onto the striker, but this has also blocked the deal. A final agreement is yet to be found between the parties, and as Inter were counting on the money from the sale, their mercato strategy has been complicated.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.