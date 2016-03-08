Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like a done deal. However, Gabigol remains an Inter player, which has made things difficult for the San Siro side on the transfer market. So far, there hasn't been a clear opening in the negotiations with Flamengo.

Given how well he's performed, the Brazilian club would like to hold onto the striker, but this has also blocked the deal. A final agreement is yet to be found between the parties, and as Inter were counting on the money from the sale, their mercato strategy has been complicated.