Inter, Gabigol departure key for Vidal arrival
06 January at 15:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are waiting for the departure of striker Gabigol in order to make a move for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal, as per Tuttosport cited by sempreinter.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of interest in Vidal from the likes of Inter where manager Antonio Conte is eager to work with a player with whom he enjoyed success during his managerial days at Juventus.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy have now decided that they will meet with Barca’s valuation of €20 million for the player but are waiting for the permanent departure of striker Gabigol.
The report further stated that Inter are looking for a loan deal initially with an option to make it permanent in the summer for €20 million.
