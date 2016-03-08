Inter, Gabigol: "I would like to return with the nerazzurri"

Gabigol had moved to Inter a few years ago but he really struggled to adapt to the Italian Serie A. He has since returned to Santos in Brazil as he found his form again. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:



" I enjoyed my time in Italy, everyone were kind. Inter? It's hard to say why my time there didn't work. I didn't play much and in the end, I was only able to score once. De Boer? Well I respect him and he was always nice with me. I respect him a lot and I think he was frustrated too at the time. He has way more experience than me and if he said those critics about me well it means that I can still improve a lot. I am still young and I am now fully focused on Santos. Future? Let's see, i'll talk to my agent and family in the future so let's see. I still have three years on my contract with Inter so let's see. I wouldn't mind maybe returning to the Serie A...".



