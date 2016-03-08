Inter, Gabigol the best U-23 striker in the world: more goals than Mbappe

​Gabigol, in Brazil, always scores. As reported by the Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Inter-owned striker is the best Under-23 scorer in the world. 111 goals as a professional, better than Dembélé of Lyon (104), Mbappé of PSG (102) and compatriot Gabriel Jesus of Man City (91).107 of these goals, however, were scored in Brazil, between Santos and Flamengo. In short, outside his own country, he can't make an impact. It is also for this reason that, now, he is wanted above all by Brazilian clubs.