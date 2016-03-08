Inter, Gabigol the best U-23 striker in the world: more goals than Mbappe

21 August at 12:30
​Gabigol, in Brazil, always scores. As reported by the Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Inter-owned striker is the best Under-23 scorer in the world. 111 goals as a professional, better than Dembélé of Lyon (104), Mbappé of PSG (102) and compatriot Gabriel Jesus of Man City (91).

107 of these goals, however, were scored in Brazil, between Santos and Flamengo. In short, outside his own country, he can't make an impact. It is also for this reason that, now, he is wanted above all by Brazilian clubs. 

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.