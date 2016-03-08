Inter, Gabigol: 'Who knows, this could be my last game with Flamengo...'
04 December at 18:45Inter owned striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa discussed his future and his experiences with Brazilian side Flamengo to gathered reporters in a press conference today (via Calciomercato.com), ahead of the last league game of the season for the club against Avai.
"It will be a special game for me, it could even be my last at the Maracanà, no one knows. If I had to go back to playing it, I would still be very happy. For the moment, however, I have not thought about all this: I'm thinking about the last games, the World Cup for clubs. Everybody has dreams, I'm making mine come true here at Flamengo.”
Finally, the 23-year-old Brazilian striker touched briefly on his future.
“You're talking but there's nothing certain, if you do the will of God I'll stay here.”
Gabigol has scored 33 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Flamengo this season, revitalising his career following the poor spell in Europe with Inter and Benfica.
Apollo Heyes
