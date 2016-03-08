Inter, Gagliardini aiming for win at Barca

Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport, Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini commented on several topics, including the club's upcoming Champions League tie with La Liga giants FC Barcelona.



'​The victory in Genoa gives us awareness of our means. We have shown that we can control the game in a difficult ground, despite the numerical inferiority. We were always compact and we finished the match with the third goal. This success gives us morale in view of the important challenges ahead.



'The match at the Camp Nou? We want to try to win all the games we play. Now a very difficult race awaits us in Barcelona, but we want to take home some points after the draw against Slavia Prague. We will prepare the match in the best way and only at the final whistle we will start thinking about Juventus. We try to do the best we can.



'Conte gives us courage, determination. His career speaks for itself, he always wants to win and gives us so many stimuli.



'My path? I'm very happy, I really want to do well here. I also became a dad, this helps me a lot and I hope that this season can give me a lot of satisfaction in the field too.'