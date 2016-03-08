Inter, Gagliardini: 'I have a great bond with Icardi. I knew I would score'
10 March at 18:20Roberto Gagliardini scored Inter's second goal to finish off the match against Spal at the San Siro today. The Italian midfielder spoke to Sky Sport after the match, reflecting on the performance of his team.
"It was an important goal on a personal level, I needed it. I thought I would score, yesterday I told the warehouse workers to make this shirt because I knew I would have scored. I think that at the base of everything there is that we are professional players and we have to do our job," he said.
"This year I'm getting a lot less space than last year, it is not an easy season but I try to work every day to take as much space as possible.
"Icardi? There is no connection between his absence and our initial difficulties, we entered the first half with a bit of effort, then in the second half, we changed the tactical arrangement better. Mauro is a partner with whom I have a great bond, for other matters I do not express myself," Gagliardini concluded.
