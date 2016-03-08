Inter, Gagliardini: 'Lukaku instructed me to support him'

Inter defeated Genoa by an impressive 4-0 margin to remain joint top of Seria A with Juventus heading into the Christmas break.

Roberto Gagliardini returned from injury and spoke to inter.it following the win:



“We worked and prepared some of our movements based on how they played, they had a lot of players in the center of the pitch so we wanted to spread things out, even with the central midfielders. Lukaku told me to come and support when he had his back to goal, I did exactly that and I scored from it!”



Anthony Privetera