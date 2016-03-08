Inter, Gary Neville: 'Manchester United would be better with Sanchez and Lukaku'
09 October at 10:30Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville spoke to British media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday to discuss the situation of the Red Devils, who lost both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer.
"The quality is not good, and they have taken a step back. They would be better off with Fellaini, with Lukaku and Sanchez ahead of them, no doubt.”
26-year-old Belgian striker Lukaku joined the Nerazzurri this summer from Manchester United in a deal worth roughly €80 million, signing a five-year contract.
Sanchez, on the other hand, joined the club on a loan deal, with the Red Devils keen to ship off a player who has one of the highest wage bills at the club.
Apollo Heyes
