Inter-Genoa live: confirmed line-ups

In the last 10 Serie A meetings between Genoa and Inter the home has won each time.



Inter are unbeaten against Genoa in their last 12 home league games (W9 D3).



Inter have won six Serie A games in a row in a single Serie A season for the first time since January 2017 (seven games).



Inter have won each their last three home league games with just a single goal conceded: the last time they have won four such games in a row was back in October 2017.



Though Inter are second in the table, they have four points fewer than they did at the same stage last season.



Inter are one of the two teams (with Frosinone) to have not conceded a headed goal in Serie A this season.



Luciano Spalletti has never drawn against Genoa in Serie A: he has won seven games and lost three against them.

Follow Inter-Genoa LIVE