Inter-Genoa: Live, Confirmed line-ups and updates

Currently, thanks to their win against Sampdoria mid-week, Juventus are three points ahead of the Nerazzurri in the standings. Therefore, the pressure is on the latter to get a good result this evening, otherwise the Bianconeri will gain an important confidence boost.

Furthermore, it will be important to finish on a strong note ahead of the Christmas break, as two tough clashes against Napoli and Atalanta are next in line. In other words, there is really no room for error as Juventus are back on track after two games without a win.

Follow the game and check out the starting elevens below.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Fiorentina, conceding the equaliser in the last minutes of the game, Inter will be looking to claim all three points as they take on Genoa at the San Siro at 18:00. However, they will have to improve.