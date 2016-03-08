Inter, Genoa to immediately redeem on-loan striker Pinamonti
14 January at 15:20Genoa have decided to immediately pay for Inter owned striker Andrea Pinamonti, rather than waiting until the obligation to buy clause kicks in after the closure of the January transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoblu have decided to pay the €18 million fee that was agreed upon in the summer with the Nerazzurri now, rather than waiting until the 1st of February, the agreed upon date of purchase. The reason is because the Ligurian side want to immediately become the owner of the player, securing his signature to the club. It also would allow Genoa to sell the player to other interested parties.
Inter would be able to immediately reinvest the €18 million this month, the report continues, an important figure. Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are asking for €20 for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, a player the Nerazzurri are incredibly keen to sign. The Milanese side could easily decide to reinvest the money earnt from the Pinamonti sale into Eriksen.
Apollo Heyes
