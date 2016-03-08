Inter, Giroud deal gets complicated
16 October at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s chances of signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud has reduced significantly, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a striker as a backup of Romelu Lukaku and have reportedly identified the 33-year-old as a perfect fit.
It is believed that the player himself is eager to leave the club after the emergence of young Tammy Abraham, who is now the number one striker at Stamford Bridge.
Previously, Inter was very confident of signing the French World Cup winning striker in the near future as he is in the final year of his contract with the club.
However, as per the latest report, Chelsea are in no hurry to sell the striker as they can unilaterally extend Giroud’s contract for another 12 months.
Giroud has been with the Blues since 2018 when he joined from league rivals Arsenal and has already scored five goals in 43 league appearances.
