Inter give green light to Arsenal and Spurs target's exit
07 August at 10:30Inter Milan have undergone several key changes on and off the pitch this summer. Antonio Conte arrived as the new head coach to replace Luciano Spalletti whilst the club tried, in their best efforts, to offload Mauro Icardi this summer but to no avail.
Icardi looks set to remain at Inter but several players have not. Radja Nainggolan has officially completed a loan move to his former club Cagliari for the season and another player could follow the Belgian's example: Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.
Perisic has been linked away from the Nerazzurri for some time; Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked heavily from the Premier League in the January transfer window whilst AS Monaco are keen from France. Perisic will be allowed to leave on loan, to make it easier for any club interested in his purchase.
