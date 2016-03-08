Inter give up chase of Barcelona star
05 October at 09:45For the second half of last season, Inter Milan had Brazilian midfielder Rafinha on loan from La Liga giants Barcelona. Rafinha joined the club in January to help the Nerazzurri qualify for the Champions League; which they achieved with a final day victory against SS Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. Inter’s loan for Rafinha actually included an obligation to buy if Inter qualified for UCL, yet the team refused to pay, despite qualifying, due to the threat of financial fair play regulations.
Rafinha’s purchase cost was €38 million, just a little too much for Inter to justify, and Barcelona were not prepared to let him go any cheaper. Rafinha has had a distinct lack of minutes this season, like fellow Brazilian Malcom, playing just 109 minutes. Rafinha’s contract with Barca expires in 2020 and the midfielder would like Inter to try again, yet the Milanese club would only likely return to Rafinha if Barcelona were to offer a loan without obligation-to-buy, or a heavy discount n the player’s initial price.
Rafinha will push to leave Barcelona in January and perhaps then the Brazilian can finally get his move permanently away from Camp Nou.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments